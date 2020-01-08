VIDEO: Kangana Ranaut Thanks Deepika Padukone For Chhapaak; Actress Says It Reminds Her Of Rangoli’s Story

Deepika Padukone and the team of Chhapaak has been getting applause since the inception of the film and the trailer added more to it. As the film stands two days away from its release, the actress has found support in Panga actress Kangana Ranaut who praised and thanked her for the same in a video that she released today. Scroll below to watch it.

For the unversed, Kangana’s sister Rangoli is an acid attack survivor herself. Today as Kangana is happy that a film with a star like Deepika is talking about acid violence, she took the moment to express the same on social media.

Rangoli shared the video of Kangana talking about Chhapaak and wrote, “The pain still lingers. Our family thanks team #chhapaak for a story that needs to be told!

In the video, Kangana can be seen saying that the trailer of Chhapaak reminded her of the attack on her sister Rangoli.

She said, “Aap sabhi ko nav warsh ki shubhkaamnaayein. Haal hi me maine film Chhapaak ka trailer dekha aur mujhe wo trailer dekhne ke baaad apni behen Rangoli ke saath hue haadse ki, jo unke saath acid attack hua tha, uski saari yaadein taza ho gai.”

Further talking about how Rangoli inspires her to be what she is, Kangana thanked Deepika on behalf of her family and Rangoli. She wished the team luck and also condemned acid violence.

“Aaj mai aur mera parivar Deepika Padukone aur Meghna Gulzar ko dhanyawad karta hai ki unhone is mudde par film banai. Taki isase joojh rahe un jaanbaaz logo ko himmat mile jo apni zindagi se haar maan baithe hain. Is film se un darindo ke muh par tamacha pada hai. Jo apni harkat me to kamyaab ho gae lekin apne iraado me nahi. Jis chehre ko bigaad kar unhone kisi ki himmat ko tod diya tha, aaj is film se wo har chehra khil udhega. Aur jeet jaegi unki jazbo ki khoobsoorti.Asha karti hu is nav warsh mein tezaab ki bikri par panga ho,taaki ye desh acid attack free ho sake. Aur ant me, team Chhapaak ko meri ore se bahut bahut shubhkaamnaayein.”

Chhapaak stars Deepika and Vikrant Massey in leading roles. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. On the other hand, Kangana will be next seen in sports drama Panga and the trailer for the film released recently.

In the past few days, we also saw Deepika praising Panga trailer. In an interview with a portal, Deepika had said, “I watch a lot of trailers for films with my cast and when I get time, I watch these films as an audience. Panga’s trailer impressed me a lot. Looking at this trailer, which is painted by Kangana Ranaut’s performance, it seems that this film will also be very good.”

