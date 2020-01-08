Panga: Over 10,000 Students Dedicate The Title Track Of Kangana Ranaut’s Starrer To Their Moms

Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut who is gearing up for her upcoming slice of life sports drama Panga launched the first song of her film accompanied by Jassie Gill, Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Shankar-Ehsaan, Divya Kumar, Harshdeep Kaur and son of Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan.

The song was performed live by Shankar which got the young audience and the cast dancing to the catchy beats.

Kangana and Jassie were seen grooving to the title track of the movie along with the entire team.

The song is an energetic one where we see Kangana Ranaut prepping herself to play kabaddi. Kangana essays the role of a mother who was a former kabaddi player and had to give up on her dream. In the song, we see her fight for the same dream as she prepares herself to take Panga. Jassie Gill, who essays the role of her husband keeps her encouraged through the video of the song.

Trending

Crooned by Harshdeep Kaur, Divya Kumar & Siddharth Mahadevan, the song is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The lyrics of this lively song are penned by Javed Akhtar. The chorus of the song is sung by Mani Mahadevan, Shivam Mahadevan, Arsh Mohammed & Ravi Mishra.

The film also stars Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles apart from Kangana and Jassie. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, ‘Panga‘ is set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!