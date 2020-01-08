Hina Khan Gets Candid About Her Web Series ‘Damaged 2’, Working With Adhyayan Suman & More

Recently, Hina Khan unveiled the teaser of her first web series titled ‘Damaged 2’. She stars alongside Adhyayan Suman in it and so far, the responses have only been positive. It’s a psychological drama and fans can’t wait to see the actress back in action again.

Hina was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 which she quit in April in 2019. So, it’s been a long time we saw her on the screen. With Damaged 2, she is surely going to win our hearts with yet another phenomenal performance and character.

In an interview with Indian Express, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress said that she is overjoyed with the response the teaser has received. She added, “I am playing a character that my fans have never seen me play before and feel extremely overwhelmed to see the positive responses, congratulatory comments and anticipatory tweets I have received since the teaser launched.”

In Damaged 2, Hina plays the role of Gauri Batra who is the owner of a homestay along with Akash, played by Adhyayan. About working with him and the series, Khan said that both their characters are trying to hide secrets. These secrets will unravel with time which will add a lot of drama and twists.

Hina Khan added along with being a psychological crime drama, the series also has supernatural elements. The actress stated, “Characters are intriguing, and the story is fast-paced and gripping. Besides keeping the viewers guessing, Damaged 2 will also prove to be a spine-chilling experience due to the presence of some supernatural elements.”

Damaged 2 is helmed by Ekant Babani and it will stream from January 14 on Hungana Play.

