Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Makes Shocking Revelations About Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s Friendship

Shefali Bagga is the latest contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss house. Bagga, who had previously also been evicted from the house, returned as a wildcard entrant. And now, Shefali who got close to Shehaaz Gill during her second innings, has made some interesting revelations about Shehnaaz and her friendship with Sidharth Shukla.

While #SidNaaz is a popular pair among the Bigg Boss fans, the last few episodes have seen a changed behavior of both Sidharth and Shehnaaz. And now, speaking to India Today in her latest conversation, Shefali accused Shukla of using Shehnaaz due to her popularity.

Bagga revealed, “Sidharth Shukla knows that Shehnaaz Gill is being liked in the show. Now, Sidharth will keep his friendship intact with Shehnaaz as people like their friendship but he will try to pull her down. That has already started as you all can see. He is giving Mahira preference over Shehnaaz and is unnecessarily trying to pull her down by saying she is jealous and doesn’t have a brain.”

Reality show should show your reality and not just your game .. well most of them are just playing inside and following herd mentality just to survive. Good that I came out with dignity and self pride pic.twitter.com/LqnDFPtfF2 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) January 6, 2020

Throwing light on another rather interesting topic, Bagga said that contrary to popular belief that the channel and Salman Khan too is biased towards Sidharth Shukla, there is nothing like that. Opening up about the constant fights between Sidharth and Rashami in the house, Bagga said, “I don’t feel they are biased because a Rashami talks a lot behind Sidharth’s back. In the ‘aisi ladki’ fight Sidharth was wrong but why was Rashami insisting on knowing ‘kaisi ladki’. She is asking about herself from Sidharth who will obviously not say good things about her.”

