Heropanti 2 First Look Posters On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

Known for his action, Tiger Shroff is back at it as he announced the sequel to his hit debut film Heropanti and released the first look posters of Heropanti 2. To be directed by Ahmed Khan, the posters have made it to our exclusive How’s the Hype? section today.

In ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look out for Heropanti 2’s reception amongst the audience.

The posters are full of action as the first one shows numerous guns pointed towards Tiger standing in distance. The tagline reads “The World Wants Him Dead.” The second poster has him standing amidst fast moving light trails. Tiger can be seen standing all suited up giving the apt Hollywood actioner feels. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson and helmed by Ahmed. Heropanti 2 is set to release on July 16, 2021.

In case, you liked the posters and teaser or not, please give your valuable feedback by voting in the poll below.

