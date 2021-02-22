Dinesh Vijan’s horror universe is getting more fascinating with time. What started with Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree back in 2018, soon got a new character named Roohi. Now before the Janhvi Kapoor led film even releases, the universe is all set to be spooked by yet another scary character Bhediya.

The fact that a new horror-comedy titled Bhediya is being planned with Varun Dhawan in lead has been making news for a long time now. However the same was officially announced yesterday with an intriguing and exciting 37-second teaser.

Varun Dhawan himself shared the first look teaser with his fans along with the release date of the upcoming film. “#BHEDIYA 🐺 ka pranaam #stree ji aur #roohi ji ko In theatres 14 TH April 2022” he wrote

This will be Varun Dhawan’s career’s first horror film and will also have Kriti Sanon opposite him. The film is being shot in Arunachal Pradesh.

The teaser has now marked its debut in Koimoi’s How’s The Hype? section. All you guys, vote down below in the poll and tell how much you liked the first look of Bhediya.

