Amitabh Bachchan has an interesting lineup of films and Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund is one of the most-awaited films of his. The actor will be seen essaying the role of a football coach in the film. The makers of the film treated Big B’s fans with the first look poster of Jhund and it has now made it to Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section.

Not revealing much of what Amitabh’s character will look like, the poster featured AB’s back, facing towards what appears to be a dilapidated football field. Amitabh can be seen wearing a blue jacket and this poster has only added to the anticipation about what the film will be like.

Bachchan shared the poster with his fans on Twitter and wrote, “First glimpse of #Jhund.”

Directed by Nagraj Manjule, Jhund is reportedly based on the life of Vijay Barse, who is the founder of Slum Soccers. Amitabh plays the role of a professor who channelizes the street children to build a soccer team.

Amitabh’s first look poster is quite intriguing and we would like to know how much did you like it. Cast your vote on the poll below and let us know if Jhund‘s poster impressed you as well.

