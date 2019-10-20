Housefull 4 Box Office: With 200 Crore Mark, Akshay Kumar To Topple Aamir Khan In Koimoi’s Star Power Index!

Housefull 4 Box Office: With the Housefull 4 storm coming this Diwali, one will witness celebrations at the box office too! Starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh amongst others in lead, the movie is expected to surpass Mission Mangal and turn into Akki’s Highest ever grosser. With that, the actor will also win big at Koimoi’s Star Power Index, and the real competition is Aamir Khan.
Currently topping the Koimoi’s Star Power Index chart is our Dabangg, Salman Khan, with numbers that will almost take years for others in the list to surpass. However, Akshay Kumar placing 3rd on the list is eyeing on the second position which is currently held by Aamir Khan (1450 points). With Housefull 4 crossing 200 crore marks, the movie will land 200 points in Akshay’s current points of 1300. But will the movie fair well enough to reach the 200-crore club, and bringing Akki’s total to 1500? Only time will tell.
The breakup of Akshay Kumar’s 1300 points is as follows:
1100 points (Eleven 100 crore grossers)- Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0 (Hindi) and Kesari.
200 points (one 200 crore grosser)- Mission Mangal
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- 500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|500 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|800
|600
|900
|100
|2400
|2. Aamir Khan
|200
|400
|600
|250
|1450
|3. Akshay Kumar
|1100
|200
|0
|0
|1300
|4. Ajay Devgn
|900
|200
|0
|0
|1100
|5. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|50
|950
|6. Ranveer Singh
|300
|200
|300
|50
|850
|7. Hrithik Roshan
|400
|400
|0
|0
|800
|8. Prabhas
|200
|0
|0
|500
|0
|700
|9. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|300
|0
|600
|10. Shahid Kapoor
|0
|200
|300
|50
|550
|11. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|12.Tiger Shroff
|100
|200
|0
|0
|300
|13. Ayushmann Khurrana
|200
|0
|0
|50
|250
|14. Vicky Kaushal
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|15. Sushant Singh Rajput
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|16. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|17. Rajkummar Rao
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|18. Kartik Aaryan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|19. Sunny Singh
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|20. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|21. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|22. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|23. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
Meanwhile, Housefull 4 also stars Kriti Sanon, Chunky Panday, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh. The 4th instalment is a reincarnation comedy and will witness all the avatars in double roles – one from 1419s and the other from the current generation.
Housefull 4 is directed by Farhad Samji, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.
The film is scheduled for an October 25th release.
