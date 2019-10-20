Housefull 4 Box Office: With the Housefull 4 storm coming this Diwali, one will witness celebrations at the box office too! Starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh amongst others in lead, the movie is expected to surpass Mission Mangal and turn into Akki’s Highest ever grosser. With that, the actor will also win big at Koimoi’s Star Power Index, and the real competition is Aamir Khan.

Currently topping the Koimoi’s Star Power Index chart is our Dabangg, Salman Khan, with numbers that will almost take years for others in the list to surpass. However, Akshay Kumar placing 3rd on the list is eyeing on the second position which is currently held by Aamir Khan (1450 points). With Housefull 4 crossing 200 crore marks, the movie will land 200 points in Akshay’s current points of 1300. But will the movie fair well enough to reach the 200-crore club, and bringing Akki’s total to 1500? Only time will tell.

Housefull 4 Box Office: With 200 Crore Mark, Akshay Kumar To Topple Aamir Khan In Koimoi’s Star Power Index!
The breakup of Akshay Kumar’s 1300 points is as follows:

1100 points (Eleven 100 crore grossers)- Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0 (Hindi) and Kesari.

200 points (one 200 crore grosser)- Mission Mangal

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan8006009001002400
2. Aamir Khan2004006002501450
3. Akshay Kumar1100200001300
4. Ajay Devgn900200001100
5. Shah Rukh Khan500400050950
6. Ranveer Singh30020030050850
7. Hrithik Roshan40040000800
8. Prabhas200005000700
9. Ranbir Kapoor30003000600
10. Shahid Kapoor020030050550
11. Varun Dhawan400000400
12.Tiger Shroff10020000300
13. Ayushmann Khurrana2000050250
14. Vicky Kaushal 020000200
15. Sushant Singh Rajput200000200
16. John Abraham200000200
17. Rajkummar Rao100000100
18. Kartik Aaryan100000100
19. Sunny Singh100000100
20. Sidharth Malhotra100000100
21. Arjun Kapoor100000100
22. Farhan Akhtar100000100
23. Saif Ali Khan100000100

Meanwhile, Housefull 4 also stars Kriti Sanon, Chunky Panday, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh. The 4th instalment is a reincarnation comedy and will witness all the avatars in double roles – one from 1419s and the other from the current generation.

Housefull 4 is directed by Farhad Samji, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The film is scheduled for an October 25th release.

