Housefull 4 Box Office: With 200 Crore Mark, Akshay Kumar To Topple Aamir Khan In Koimoi’s Star Power Index!

Housefull 4 Box Office: With the Housefull 4 storm coming this Diwali, one will witness celebrations at the box office too! Starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh amongst others in lead, the movie is expected to surpass Mission Mangal and turn into Akki’s Highest ever grosser. With that, the actor will also win big at Koimoi’s Star Power Index, and the real competition is Aamir Khan.

Currently topping the Koimoi’s Star Power Index chart is our Dabangg, Salman Khan, with numbers that will almost take years for others in the list to surpass. However, Akshay Kumar placing 3rd on the list is eyeing on the second position which is currently held by Aamir Khan (1450 points). With Housefull 4 crossing 200 crore marks, the movie will land 200 points in Akshay’s current points of 1300. But will the movie fair well enough to reach the 200-crore club, and bringing Akki’s total to 1500? Only time will tell.

The breakup of Akshay Kumar’s 1300 points is as follows:

1100 points (Eleven 100 crore grossers)- Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0 (Hindi) and Kesari.

200 points (one 200 crore grosser)- Mission Mangal

Check out the current situation in the Power Index below:

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 800 600 900 100 2400 2. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 3. Akshay Kumar 1100 200 0 0 1300 4. Ajay Devgn 900 200 0 0 1100 5. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 50 950 6. Ranveer Singh 300 200 300 50 850 7. Hrithik Roshan 400 400 0 0 800 8. Prabhas 200 0 0 500 0 700 9. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 200 300 50 550 11. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 12.Tiger Shroff 100 200 0 0 300 13. Ayushmann Khurrana 200 0 0 50 250 14. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 15. Sushant Singh Rajput 200 0 0 0 200 16. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 17. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 18. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 19. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 20. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 21. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 22. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 23. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100

Meanwhile, Housefull 4 also stars Kriti Sanon, Chunky Panday, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh. The 4th instalment is a reincarnation comedy and will witness all the avatars in double roles – one from 1419s and the other from the current generation.

Housefull 4 is directed by Farhad Samji, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The film is scheduled for an October 25th release.

