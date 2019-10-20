Yesterday, we saw many Bollywood personalities mark their attendance at the Change Within meet organized by PM Narendra Modi. While the event saw celebs like Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan to Kangana Ranaut, there was no representation from down south. This seems to have not gone down well with south superstar Ram Charan’s wife Upasana who pointed it out on Instagram addressing it to the PM himself.

The event was held to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary by preaching his words of wisdom and learning. A special video was also showcased that spoke about Mahatma Gandhi’s life and featured leading faces from the Industry. While the event was surely packed with Bollywood stars, the zero representation of South Industry people made Ram Charan’s wife Upasana write to PM Modi.

Upasana while talking about the same expressed how she respects the PM but was upset with the fact that the South industry was completely ignored and neglected. Taking the matters to Instagram she wrote a note to the PM.

In the note, Upasana wrote, “Dearest @narendramodi ji. We in the South of INDIA admire you & are Proud to have you as our Prime Minister. With all due respect, we felt that the representation of Leading personalities & cultural icons was limited only to Hindi Artists and The South Film Industry was neglected. I express my feelings with pain & hope it’s taken in the right spirit. Jai Hind.”

It will be interesting to see how PMO reacts to this request made by Ram Charan’s wife. Meanwhile, there were several ideas discussed in the meeting and we saw SRK and Aamir thank the PM for making them a part of this conversation.

