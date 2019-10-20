Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Make His South Debut With Venkatesh?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood. The man is known for his craft and has already impressed the Hindi audience, maybe planning his debut down south. rumour has it that the actor will be seen in a south film with superstar Venkatesh and below is all you need to know about the same.

Venkatesh’s next film which is going to be a Tharun Bhascker directorial has been grabbing headlines since a while now for its interesting plotline and Nawazuddin might be a part of the project itself. The film is set around the backdrop of a horse race and is said to have unique action.

While the director is busy enhancing the script and giving it final touches, there was a part that needed a performer and someone who would embody it. Somehow, it was Nawaz whose name came up in the discussion.

With the suggestion, there was no second doubt. Everyone agreed in unison to star Nawazuddin as the part needed someone who can pull out an intense character with finesse.

Though the things are still in a developing stage, the makers are keen on casting the Bollywood actor. The announcements about the same would be made soon. Film producer Suresh Babu on casting Nawaz said that, “The script is still being worked on, and nothing has been finalised yet.”

If everything goes well, we may see Nawaz making his South debut

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!