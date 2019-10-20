Soha Ali Khan Reveals Her Diwali Plans With Daughter Inaaya Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan has said that her two-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu takes keen interest in celebrating all Indian festivals, be it Holi, Diwali, Raksha Bandhan, Eid or Ganapati festival.

“She (Inaaya) had great fun on Holi and Eid and Raksha Bandhan, when we dressed her in new cloths. On Diwali, I will tell her the story of why we celebrate the festival. During Ganapati festival, too, she was very interested. Now, whenever she sees a Ganapati statue, she says ‘Ganapati Bappya Morya’! She will be part of celebrations in the day, we do pooja at home and then we will head out to one of many parties,” said Soha Ali Khan, while interacting with the media at the launch of the clothing store Saundh on Friday in Mumbai.

Asked how Inaaya will celebrate Diwali, Soha said: “For her, every day is Diwali. She has fun on all days. This year, she has grown a bit older so, she will be aware about what is happening around her. She takes great interest in festivals, colours and such things.”

Soha and her husband Kunal Kemmu constantly post pictures of their daughter on their social media pages. Earlier, Soha posted a cute picture of Inaaya where she was playing Holi and after that, on Raksha Bandhan, Soha posted her picture with her cousin Taimur Ali Khan where she was tying Rakhi. Inaaya also visited Arpita Khan Sharma’s house with her parents during Ganapati festival.

Talking about her own Diwali plans, Soha said: “We are going to do a lot of things. We will be busy for the next 10 days. We will be attending some big parties, some small parties, some card parties and some kid’s parties, so I will be tired and very over-partied! It’s time for the whole family to come together.”

For Soha, motherhood has changed things slightly. “With a child in your life, you get worried about things like firecrackers in the close vicinity as she (Inaaya) will not be able to sleep. But I think people have become aware of these things. At least in Mumbai, people have a knowledge of noise pollution and air pollution, so I hope that people will be responsible this year as well,” she said.

Talking about her fashion mantra, Soha said: “I would rather be underdressed than overdressed. I think if you can blend comfort with style, where fabric, print and colour make a splash, that’s the true definition of fashion for me.”

Soha’s elder brother Saif Ali Khan’s new film “Laal Kaptaan” released on Friday. Asked if she has watched the film, Soha replied: “I am a huge fan of Saif Ali Khan and (director) Navdeep (Singh). I think the entire look of the film is really interesting. I am looking forward to seeing great performances and great cinematography. I think the plot of the film is really gripping and I can’t wait to watch the film.”

