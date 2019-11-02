Housefull 4 Box Office (Overseas): Marks A Good Run In Its 1st Week!

Housefull 4 Box Office: Housefull 4 has clearly gone past all the negativity, be it the mixed reviews or the accusations of the box office numbers being inflated. Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon along with the entire team have almost touched 150 crore mark as per our early trends, and the situation in the International markets are favourable too!

The Farhad Samji directorial had added $1 million on its first day itself in the overseas market. Now, the collections over the first week have turned out to be approx. 30 crores in the overseas. This indeed is a good number, and will mark a major contribution in terms of the worldwide collections. It is now to be seen how the movie fairs in coming days, and whether it continues its momentum.

On Housefull 4 entering the 100 crore club, actress Pooja Hegde, who is part of the film’s cast, has expressed her happiness, thanking fans for showering love on the comedy-drama.

She said: “Feels amazing when the film makes the money as it means that the audience has loved it and are coming to watch it. We made a mad and fun film and my heartfelt gratitude to the audience for appreciating it”

The film based on reincarnation spans 600 years from 1419 to 2019, and Pooja played the dual roles of a princess in heartland India and a modern girl of a London-based don.

Pooja, who is currently in Saudi Arabia, recently turned a year older.

She will next be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas in KK Radha Krishna Kumar’s directorial venture Jaan.

