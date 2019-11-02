Housefull 4 Box Office Day 9 Morning Occupancy: Takes A Huge Jump!

Housefull 4 Box Office: With so much of social media trolling and negative critical reception, all eyes were set on Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 and its post-Diwali performance, but the movie has surprised everyone with its brilliant money-minting ride.

Yesterday, we reported about H4’s morning occupancy on day 8, ranging between 16-19%. With family audience giving a thumbs up to this madcap entertainer, growth was expected in the second weekend too and today’s start is clearly indicating for some turnaround in the numbers with an occupancy of 29-32% in morning shows.

With such sort of occupancy during the start of the day is a very positive sign and one could only imagine the footfalls in the following shows considering lack of any major competition. If the movie manages to cross 13 crore mark today, Sunday will definitely aim the 18-crore collection, thus making an entry in 200 crore club a cakewalk.

Directed by Farhad Samji, H4 released on 25th October 2019.

One of the actors in H4, Bobby Deol, who made a comeback on the big screen after four long years with “Race 3” in 2018, is now looking forward to his “new innings”.

“I am looking forward to this new inning of mine, where I get the opportunity to play characters that are totally out of my comfort zone. I am really glad that I am in this happy zone right now,” he told to IANS.

It’s been over a two-decade run for Bobby. The 50-year-old actor believes that age is not detrimental to an actor’s career.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!