Not Just Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan Too Stood Outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat On His First Day In Mumbai

Kartik Aaryan’s Bollywood journey started in 2011 and today, he is one of the most popular and loved actors. As an outsider, his success kicked off at a slow pace but today, he’s working with biggies in Bollywood.

From Pyaar Ka Punchanama to Luka Chuppi, the graph of Kartik’s journey is going up and up. Considering the kind of films he has lined up for the coming years, it seems like he’ll win more hearts and success.

In an interview with Filmfare, the PKP actor shared that it is outsiders like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar who inspired him and made him believe in himself. The actor also shared how he once stood outside SRK’s house Mannat and the superstar noticed him.

Kartik Aaryan said, “Shah Rukh sir and Akshay sir are outsiders, who made it. They came from nowhere and made a mark in Hindi cinema. Today, they’re superstars. I feel an attachment towards them.”

He added, ” In fact, the first day I came to Mumbai, I visited Band Stand in Bandra where Shah Rukh sir stays. It was a Sunday and fans had gathered outside to see him. Luckily, he drove out in his car and waved out to them. For a brief second meri nazar unse mili. I was happy that he noticed me in the crowd. That’s a memorable day for me.”

Just like Kartik Aaryan, actors like Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao are also huge SRK fans. Rajkummar recently revealed that he once waited for hours to get a glimpse of Khan.

