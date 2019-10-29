Housefull 4 Box Office Day 5 Early Trends: Another Big Day For Akshay Kumar Starrer

Housefull 4 Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon & Riteish Deshmukh led latest big-budget comedy film Housefull 4 has done very good business at the Box Office so far. The film enjoyed a good run at the Box Office in the first 3 days despite it being a pre-Diwali period and then shot up to collect excellent numbers on Monday which was a national holiday.

Housefull 4 earned 87.78 crores in 4 days but it’s the 5th day on which it has made a stunning entry in the 100 crores club. The film took the benefit of Bhai Dooj partial holiday and held up steadily at the Box Office with numbers in 20-22 crores range as per early estimates.

This takes the 5-day total business in 108-110 crores range according to early estimates which is a really good total.

Housefull 4 started its 5th day on not so good note in multiplexes but single screens remained strong which helped it set the stage for noon and evening shows. The collections improved after the morning shows and the film ended up making it big.

Now the holiday period is almost complete and the film’s real test will start from here. If it maintains a steady trend from here then there’s no stopping for the film until the release of another comedy film Bala on November 8.

Housefull 4 also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde & Kriti Kharband in lead. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is 4th installment of hit Housefull franchise.

