Housefull 4 Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy: Calm Before The Storm!

Housefull 4 Box Office: The Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh & Kriti Sanon led film has done well at the Box Office so far. The film has earned 37.89 crores in the first two days despite the effect of the Pre-Diwali period.

Housefull 4 earned 19.08 crores on Friday and added another 18.81 crores on Saturday displaying rock steady trend. On Sunday i.e. today, the film is looking towards a drop due to Diwali celebrations. Advance booking trends for the day have already suggested that there will be a drop and now the Morning occupancy reports are also confirming the same.

According to the reports, the film has got an average occupancy of 30-32% today which is less than yesterday but more than Friday. The problem, however, is that the evening and night shows will be tricky because everyone will be busy in celebrations and there will be a further drop.

But still, if the film can manage a Sunday near 15 crores mark than we can consider it a good result.

Housefull 4 stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde & Kriti Kharbanda in lead. Directed by Farhad Samji & produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the comedy film is the 4th installment of Hit comedy franchise Housefull.

