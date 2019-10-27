Housefull 4 Box Office Day 1 (Overseas): Akshay Kumar & Team Mark A Million Dollar Start!

Housefull 4 Box Office Day 1 (Overseas): Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon and team with their reincarnation comedy are winning hearts at the overseas market. While Housefull 4 opened up to mixed reactions amongst the Indian audiences, the scenario seems to be truly favourable there.

The Farhad Samji directorial has added $1.1 million which is approximately 7.80 crores, to its box office collections at the overseas market just within a single day. This is indeed overwhelming and numbers that go beyond expectations, and clearly some calls for celebration!

Meanwhile, at the Indian box office, Housefull 4 made a decent start with 19.08 crores on its Day 1 and further added 18.81 crores yesterday. Owing to the Diwali period, the collections indeed have slowed down but it’s good that the movie is maintaining its pace. The overall collections for this Akshay Kumar led film remains at 37.89 crores.

Previously, Akshay Kumar, who is playing a fictional historical character named Rajkumar Bala in “Housefull 4“, has said that makers of the forthcoming comedy-drama film haven’t tried to ape any character from previous films.

Akshay Kumar was interacting with the media to promote ‘Housefull 4‘ along his co-actors Ritiesh Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Chunky Panday in Mumbai.

The story of ‘Housefull 4‘ is based on reincarnation, spanning a period of 600 years from 1419 to 2019, and ever since the film’s trailer was released, many people have pointed out similarities between Akshay Kumar’s character and Ranveer Singh’s look in Bajirao Masatani. Both characters are bald and based in history, and also have similar get-up and costume.

“If that’s the case then are you trying to tell me that all bald characters will have some sort of similarity with Ranveer’s look in ‘Bajirao Mastani’? We are not trying to ape anybody in our film,” Akshay said.

