Housefull 4 Box Office Day 12: The Show Goes On As It Collects Well!

With all noises around it subsiding, Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 is continuing to enjoy its free run in theatres. It was just another good day for the Sajid Nadiadwala production as 5 crores* more came in. Compared to around 5.75 crores that the film had collected on Monday, the collections are staying on to be quite stable.

The film has now reached 183.33 crores* and in the process has surpassed the lifetime score of Bang Bang. This isn’t all as it will comfortably go past the 190 crores mark by the time the second week is through. That would make it cross the lifetime score of Akshay Kumar’s own 2.0 (Hindi) as well as biggies like Yeh Jawaari Hai Deewani and Bajirao Mastani, hence bringing it further amongst the top grossing films of all times.

For Akshay Kumar and team, the film’s success has turned out to be really sweet. From the time it was tagged as a disaster in the making immediately after release to now marching towards the superhit status as the collections have seen a remarkable turnaround, Housefull 4 could well find itself as a case study no less.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

