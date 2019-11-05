Housefull 4 Box Office Day 10 (Overseas): Spreading Laughter Worldwide!

Housefull 4 Box Office Day 10 (Overseas): Akshay Kumar, recently came out and clarified about the false accusations of reporting fake collections for the film. It’s not only running successfully in India but also doing its trick at the overseas box office. Despite getting mixed to negative reviews from the critics, the movie has been earning well for itself.

It’s cruising towards the 200 crore mark at the domestic box office. When it comes to overseas, the movie, after 10 days, stands at $5.45 million which is equivalent to 38.50 crores. It still has few days to itself before Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala takes over the driving seat.

Check out the bifurcation of the key markets below:

*Key Markets*-

Middle East – $ 1.52 million

North America – $ 1.73 million

UK – $ 635k

Australia – $ 410k

NZ & Fiji – $ 284k

Rest Of The World – $ 871k

The team of ‘Housefull 4‘ before the release, took a special train journey from Mumbai to Delhi to promote the film. Talking about the unique promotional activity, Akshay said: “Generally, we don’t spend much time with the media because of our busy schedules, so we decided to invite the media for our train journey so that we can have some fun together. The Government has just declared you can promote culture or cinema on private trains, so we are the first people to do that along with the media.”

Riteish Deshmukh has been a part of ‘Housefull’ franchise since its first part. He said, “For me, working in ‘Housefull 4‘ means getting back with close friends and having a great time, enjoying a paid holiday and working with people with whom I have never worked before. Through this franchise, I get the opportunity to work with lovely actors and that’s great fun for me.”

