Housefull 4 Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: The Base Is Set For A Good Opening Weekend

Housefull 4 Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: The Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh led slapstick comedy has taken a good start considering it released during the pre-Diwali period. The Diwali holiday plays an important role because it’s always a working period before the mini-vacation.

Same applied for Housefull 4, though it was Dhanteras, the majority of people had to follow the routine schedule of a working day because of the long weekend coming ahead. It has been received by extremely mixed reviews and it’s to be seen how good can it grow over the long weekend.

According to the early trends flowing in, the movie has collected in the range of 19-20 crores. 20 crores were the expectation and it’s good for the film to touch that mark. It all depends on weekdays now because the festive season will help the film to jump on the weekend.

The story of ‘Housefull 4‘ is based on reincarnation, spanning a period of 600 years from 1419 to 2019, and ever since the film’s trailer was released, many people have pointed out similarities between Akshay Kumar’s character and Ranveer Singh’s look in “Bajirao Masatani”. Both characters are bald and based in history, and also have similar get-up and costume.

Housefull 4 is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film released yesterday. It got released with 3 other notable films. The first two being Bollywood in Saand Ki Aankh and Made In China and the third is Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil. Out of these three, Bigil has the maximum chance to dent Housefull 4’s collections, at least in the South.

