Dabanng 3: Salman Khan Tries His Hands At Dubbing In Tamil & Here’s What Happened Next

Much anticipated Dabangg 3 trailer got unveiled just couple of days ago. Salman Khan, debutante Saiee Manjrekar, director Prabhudheva and others were present during the trailer launch event in Mumbai. During the event, the superstar revealed some funny incidents which surely tickled everyone’s funny bones.

During the event, Salman said that he was trying his hands at dubbing the prequel in Tamil language, to which Prabhudheva’s reaction was priceless. He quotes, “I was going to dub in all three languages. In fact, I went to the recording studio and said a line in Tamil. The person in charge said ‘okay’ so I started saying my dialogues one after the other in Tamil.”

Upon hearing Salman’s attempt of dubbing, Prabhudheva said, ” ‘yeh kaunsa language hai?”. Salman funnily added that to Prabhu it sounded like some foreign language.

Talking about Dabangg 3, the movie is a prequel to Dabangg franchise. It showcases the rise of Chulbul Pandey as an Inspector. It features Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep in a negative role.

Coming back to trailer launch event, Salman Khan was in a mood to take potshots at critics at the trailer launch of his upcoming film “Dabangg 3“.

“I have worked on script of this film so, I want all the critics to criticise it. This film is for the critics (laughs). If we get bashing for this film then it will be not only in Mumbai but Chennai and Bangalore and the entire country. But if people will appreciate the film then, it will also resonate in the entire country,” said Salman, while interacting with the media at the launch of the trailer in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!