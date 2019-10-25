Venkatesh To Step In Dhanush’s Shoes For Telugu Remake Of Asuran

Kollywood superstar Dhanush is on the cloud nine following the rave reviews which he has been getting for his Tamil venture Asuran which released early this month. It was recently when Tollywood star Mahesh Babu and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar praised Dhanush and makers of the film for delivering a masterpiece in form of Asuran.

The latest news related to the Dhanush starrer is that Telugu remake of the film will have versatile actor Venkatesh in lead. The Telugu venture will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and Suresh Babu under V creations and Suresh productions.

It was recently when the Dhanush starrer minted Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Asuran has Mollywood actress Manju Warrier in lead along with Prakash Raj and Nassar in major roles.

Asuran has directed by filmmaker Vetrimaaran and it is based on Sahithya Academy Winning Tamil writer, Poomani’s novel, Vekkai.

Talking about Venkatesh, the actor was last seen on big screen early this year in F2-Fun and Frustration with Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada in lead roles.

The versatile actor currently awaits the release of his film Venky Mama which also stars his nephew Naga Chaitanya in lead. The film has actresses Payal Rajput and Rashi Khanna as its leading ladies.

The release date of the comedy venture is yet to be confirmed by the makers.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!