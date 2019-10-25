Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram page has to be one of the most happenings amongs the Bollywood celebs. The actress always leaves us amazed with her pics and videos on her Insta page.

Whether it’s festivals, birthdays, events or any occasion or nothing at all, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress makes sure to share interesting posts. Another thing we love about Karisma’s Instagram is that she surprises us by sharing Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan’s posts. As Bebo isn’t on any social media, Lolo doesn’t makes us miss the diva at all.

Today, Karisma Kapoor shared some hot and sexy bikini pics on her page. While it’s raining in Mumbai, this picture will surely soar up the temperature in the city.

She was recently spotted at Malaika Arora’s 46th birthday. The party pictures were going viral on the internet and all these lovely ladies were too hot to handle.

Karisma is one of the fittest celebrities in B-Town. Her fashion game is always on point. Although she has taken a sabbatical from films but we would still want her to make a comeback in the movies.

