Diwali 2019: Take Some Inspiration From Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani & Other Bollywood Divas For Perfect Outfits

Diwali is just around the corner and if you still haven’t decided on what you’re wearing of this festival of lights, these young divas from Bollywood has the perfect outfit choices for you. From Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday to Kiara Advani, we have always admired their choices in terms of outfits. These young generation actresses are breaking norms and redefining their own style. For them comfort comes first and that’s how they roll!

Here are your favourite actress from the young lot to give your perfect Diwali outfit:

Tara Sutaria-

Tara is one actress who defines royalty at such a young age. Tara’s style is very youthful and trendy and she can literally pull it off like no one else. The kind of grace and poise she has, it’s a treat to watch her.

Ananya Panday-

Ananya’s style is very filmy. She is a die-hard Bollywood fan and one can spot it in her style. She likes to be at her A game wherever she goes. She is one of the most papped young gen actresses.

Kiara Advani-

Kiara Advani has been in the news for her film and success this year. But if we look at her Insta profile, she truly inspires us to dress the best for every occasion.

Janhvi Kapoor-

We all know Janhvi Kapoor can rock ethnic wear with ease. A lot of times, she has stepped out wearing some stunning traditional dresses. Check out her pics on her Instagram to find your perfect stylish Diwali dress.

Sara Ali Khan-

Sara doesn’t really take fashion seriously like any other millennial who would choose comfort over style. But whatever she wears, she looks drop dead gorgeous. Recently, she has shared a lot of pics which have impressed us and look perfect for the festive season.

