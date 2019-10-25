Housefull 4 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Healthy Opening Despite Pre-Diwali Period

Housefull 4 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Today, Akshay Kumar and team has finally arrived in cinemas all across the country. The family entertainer Housefull 4 is being anticipated since a long time and its chartbuster music and trailer has just hiked that anticipation.

Being a festive release and considering its genre, the movie is touted to take a great start at the box office and the trends of its advance ticket sale are promising too.

Let’s go through the major centres of the country to know how H4 is faring in advance booking:

Mumbai

Considering the pre-Diwali period, the start is expected to be a bit low and will run to its full potential post Laxmi Pujan. As of now around 10-15% shows are running to almost full or very good occupancy and is expected to boost tremendously during evening and night shows.

Delhi-NCR

The region is quite good with around 15% shows are filling fast. Expectedly, the evening and night shows are running good in advance ticket sale.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is bit better than Mumbai and Delhi-NCR with 20-22% shows showing full to almost full occupancy in advance booking.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is amazing with around 30-35% shows filling fast. One awaits the response once on Sunday and Monday (holiday).

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

In Pune, just negligible number of shows are filling fast.

Kolkata is all green (available).

Chennai is terrific with 40% shows already running full to almost full occupancy in advance ticket sale.

