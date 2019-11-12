Housefull 4 Box Office: Akshay Kumar OVERTAKES Aamir Khan At 2nd Position In Koimoi Box Office Power Index

Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 has successfully breached the 200 crore mark at the box office. He has been creating benchmarks hard to cross for the coming age of actors. From delivering back to back hits, to earning the maximum amount of collections per year, Khiladi Kumar has been on a roll.

In a mind-blowing turn of events, Akshay Kumar has crossed Aamir Khan at Koimoi’s Box Office Power Index table. With Housefull 4 crossing the 200 crore mark, Akshay has earned 200 points in the table.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 800 600 900 100 2400 2. Akshay Kumar 1200 400 0 0 1500 3. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 4. Ajay Devgn 900 200 0 0 1100 5. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 50 950 6. Hrithik Roshan 400 200 300 0 900 7. Ranveer Singh 300 200 300 50 850 8. Prabhas 200 0 0 500 0 700 9. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 200 300 50 550 11.Tiger Shroff 100 300 0 400 12. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 13. Ayushmann Khurrana 200 0 0 50 250 14. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 15. Sushant Singh Rajput 200 0 0 0 200 16. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 17. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 18. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 19. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 20. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 21. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 22. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 23. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100

So, as per the formula, we deduct 100 points from the table and add 200 for clocking 200 crores. Akshay Kumar now stands at the mighty 1500 points compared to 1450 of Aamir Khan. The only star above Akshay is Salman Khan with humongous 2400 points.

Housefull 4 becomes the first film from the partnership of Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala to enter the 200cr club, while its Akshay Kumar’s second film in a row to reach the landmark figure after Mission Mangal.

The movie is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji. The film is running successfully at the box office and garnering great numbers.

