Housefull 4 Box Office: Akshay Kumar OVERTAKES Aamir Khan At 2nd Position In Koimoi Box Office Power Index

Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 has successfully breached the 200 crore mark at the box office. He has been creating benchmarks hard to cross for the coming age of actors. From delivering back to back hits, to earning the maximum amount of collections per year, Khiladi Kumar has been on a roll.
In a mind-blowing turn of events, Akshay Kumar has crossed Aamir Khan at Koimoi’s Box Office Power Index table. With Housefull 4 crossing the 200 crore mark, Akshay has earned 200 points in the table.
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- 500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|500 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|800
|600
|900
|100
|2400
|2. Akshay Kumar
|1200
|400
|0
|0
|1500
|3. Aamir Khan
|200
|400
|600
|250
|1450
|4. Ajay Devgn
|900
|200
|0
|0
|1100
|5. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|50
|950
|6. Hrithik Roshan
|400
|200
|300
|0
|900
|7. Ranveer Singh
|300
|200
|300
|50
|850
|8. Prabhas
|200
|0
|0
|500
|0
|700
|9. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|300
|0
|600
|10. Shahid Kapoor
|0
|200
|300
|50
|550
|11.Tiger Shroff
|100
|300
|0
|400
|12. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|13. Ayushmann Khurrana
|200
|0
|0
|50
|250
|14. Vicky Kaushal
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|15. Sushant Singh Rajput
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|16. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|17. Rajkummar Rao
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|18. Kartik Aaryan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|19. Sunny Singh
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|20. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|21. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|22. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|23. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
So, as per the formula, we deduct 100 points from the table and add 200 for clocking 200 crores. Akshay Kumar now stands at the mighty 1500 points compared to 1450 of Aamir Khan. The only star above Akshay is Salman Khan with humongous 2400 points.
Housefull 4 becomes the first film from the partnership of Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala to enter the 200cr club, while its Akshay Kumar’s second film in a row to reach the landmark figure after Mission Mangal.
The movie is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji. The film is running successfully at the box office and garnering great numbers.
