Hotel Mumbai Box Office Day 6: Stays Consistent But On A Lower Side!

Hotel Mumbai Box Office: Dev Patel-Anupam Kher starrer Hotel Mumbai is maintaining consistency in its collections during the weekdays but it’s hardly making a huge turn around in overall collections owing to the slow start.

After the end of 6 days theatrical run, Hotel Mumbai has made earnings of 6.67 crores in India. It added another 60 lakhs on Wednesday, which is hardly a drop compared to Tuesday’s 61 lakhs. From such a sort of momentum, it is evident that the positive word-of-mouth is attracting the footfalls, though on a lower side.

Unfortunately, Hotel Mumbai will finish its lifetime run below 10 crores mark in India owing to two major releases of the week- Kartik Aaryan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh and Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat, which will take away almost all the screens from this thriller inspired by real-life events.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher, who features in Hotel Mumbai, which is based on the deadly 26/11 terror attack of 2008 in Mumbai, says it was not at all easy for him to be part of such a project.

In the movie, Anupam essays the role of Hemant Oberoi, the celebrated chef who saved many lives on a fateful night in The Taj Mahal Palace hotel during the attacks.

“This character has been very difficult and at the same time very close to my heart. To play the character of a man who conquered his fear for the safety of others was an emotionally very intense experience for me. To understand what went in the hotel that dreadful day still sends shivers down my spine,” he told to IANS.

