Hotel Mumbai: Dev Patel Reveals It Was A Traumatic Experience To Shoot A Movie On 26/11’s Terror Attack

Starring Dev Patel and Anupam Kher, Hotel Mumbai has created a decent buzz around itself. While the film is an adaptation of a terror attack that shook the nation and brought Mumbai to a standstill, Dev Patel revealed how traumatic it was to enact it.

“For us, we lived in the siege for 3 months and every time we see a hotel entry and exit; it takes us back to the series of events. It was traumatizing. But as an artist, you invest wholeheartedly in these characters. You give a part of yourself in these roles. I hope that when people watch me on screen, they are able to see the emotional investment and a lot of heart that went behind the film,” Dev said.

Directed by Anthony Maras, the film also stars Hollywood star Armie Hammer and Anupam Kher. The Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment’s project is set to hit the screens in India on November 29.

