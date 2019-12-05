Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals Why He Has Moved On From Doing ‘A’ Certified Movies!

While it is being said that things are changing when it comes to the kind of films that are being made in Bollywood these days, but maybe it is not very different even today. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, an actor who is maybe the torchbearer of a different kind of cinema in today’s day, feels the audiences still prefer a family masala entertainer over the dark and gritty kind of cinema that he is known to do.

After films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Badlapur, Kick, Gangs Of Wasseypur, the actor has moved on to doing films like his recently released Motichoor Chaknachoor and has Bole Chudiyan, a romantic drama in the pipeline.

Speaking about the change in genre, Nawaz has been quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “I realized most of my films are with an ‘A’ certificate. About a year ago I thought zara family films ke liye bhi time nikala jaye, so that even my eight-year-old daughter can watch it. She can’t watch my other films as they’re not suitable… Which is why I’m doing these shaadi, byaah, pyaar, mohabbat kind of films which work nowadays.”

He further went on to say, “If you see the current market trends, there’s a demand for those kinds of films (entertainers). The time for dark movies is not there, as of now. I realized that when it comes to dark films and such characters… the audience tries to keep a safe distance from them. The typical Bollywood recipe with four-five songs, heroine, a wedding… It’s just that people pick a topic in the name of making it content-driven, but that’s okay,” he says.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Athiya Shetty has failed to impress the audiences and the critics and did not do great business at the cash registers either.

