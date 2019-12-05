Peeyu Datt Ke: Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Song With Siddharth Malhotra & Nushrat Bharucha Becomes A Party Hit

Yo-Yo Honey Singh the master of party songs, released his latest song ‘Peeyu Datt Ke’ featuring Siddharth Malhotra and Nushrat Bharucha which is a sure shot hit, garnering millions of views on youtube already and has the fans grooving to it.

The music sensation is all set to release his next song and took to social media and to share the news with his fans.

Yo-Yo took to social media and shared, “Finally, my song ‘Peeyu Datt Ke’ has been released featuring Siddharth Malhotra and Nushrat Bharucha, Keep liking & sharing the song and soon I will be back with my solo single song stay tuned Yo-Yo Honey Singh.”

Recently, the music sensation performed at Galleria Al Maryah Island and witnessed immense fan frenzy at the live concert. Honey Singh has had a successful year as he delivered multiple hits and even won an IIFA Award for Best Music Director earlier this year.

Honey Singh had a superhit 2018 for which he lifts the trophy as well for the music of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. And this year too, he gave the superhit with Khadke Glassy, Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha and now Peeyu Datt Ke.

