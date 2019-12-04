Hotel Mumbai Box Office Day 5: Will It Manage A 10-Crore Lifetime?

Hotel Mumbai Box Office: Anupam Kher & Dev Patel starrer Hotel Mumbai hit the Indian Box Office last Friday. The film took a very low start but thanks to the nice jumps on Saturday & Sunday, it managed to create a little impression. Now in weekdays, the film is steady at low levels.

Hotel Mumbai earned 57 lakhs approx on Tuesday compared to 65 lakhs on Monday taking the 5-day total business to 6.03 crores.

Even though the film has fairly sustained at the Box Office, the collections are too low. Considering there are two major films releasing this Friday, the film has hardly any chances to survive. It’ll be interesting to see if the film can manage a lifetime business of 10 crores.

However, Hotel Mumbai has managed to do decent business worldwide. According to Box Office Mojo, as the film released worldwide earlier in March 2019, it managed to do total business of $20.3 million (145 crores) approx.

The film is based on the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai in which dozens of people were killed and the Taj Mahal Palace hotel was badly damaged in 2008.

The Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment’s project released in India on November 29.

The Anthony Maras directorial also stars Armie Hammer.

Meanwhile, Anthony Maras has used actual footage of Ajmal Kasab’s police confession in the film. Police and local authorities gave Maras information, access to interviews and the actual footage of Kasab after he was nabbed by the police. The transcripts submitted to court were also made available to Maras and his co-writer John Collee.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!