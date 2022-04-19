Top 10 Highest Opening Weekend Grossers Of 2021
Top 10 Highest Opening Weekend Grossers Of 2021(Photo Credit: Poster From Movie)

Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of Bollywood films with the highest opening weekend business this year.

Advertisement

Take a look at the highest opening weekend grossers of 2021:

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

RankCollections
Spider-Man: No Way Home
109.04 cr
Sooryavanshi77.00 cr
8347.00 cr
Godzilla vs. Kong26.44 cr
Eternals19.15 cr
Antim18.61 cr
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
14.53 cr
Tadap13.52 cr
Bell Bottom13.25 cr
Pushpa (Hindi)
12.68 cr

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out