Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of Bollywood films with the highest opening weekend business this year.

Here’s the latest update on the Highest opening weekend grossers of 2019 so far.

After the fascinating year of 2018, 2019 too, have started on a rollicking note. Though the quarter is yet to finish, Bollywood has delivered some surprising money-spinners at the box office. Speaking about the highest weekend grosser, Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy is topping the list with its 4-day extended weekend, followed by Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)