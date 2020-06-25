From Jugnu To Mirza Sahiban, Top Bollywood Grossers Of 1947
1947 is a historic year for India as our country got Independence from the British rule. As there was a lot going on in 1947 and there were some post-Independence after effects too, a lot of films’ data is not available.

But here is a list of Top grossing 8 Bollywood films of 1947. Have a look:

RankIndia Nett (Cr)
1. Jugnu 0.50
2. Do Bhai0.45
3. Sajan 0.42
4. Dard 0.40
5. Parwan 0.37
6. Mirza Sahibaan 0.35
7. Shehnai 0.32
8. Elaan 0.30

