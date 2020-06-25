From Jugnu To Mirza Sahiban, Top Bollywood Grossers Of 1947

1947 is a historic year for India as our country got Independence from the British rule. As there was a lot going on in 1947 and there were some post-Independence after effects too, a lot of films’ data is not available.
But here is a list of Top grossing 8 Bollywood films of 1947. Have a look:
|Rank
|India Nett (Cr)
|1. Jugnu
|0.50
|2. Do Bhai
|0.45
|3. Sajan
|0.42
|4. Dard
|0.40
|5. Parwan
|0.37
|6. Mirza Sahibaan
|0.35
|7. Shehnai
|0.32
|8. Elaan
|0.30
Trending
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!