From Jugnu To Mirza Sahiban, Top Bollywood Grossers Of 1947

1947 is a historic year for India as our country got Independence from the British rule. As there was a lot going on in 1947 and there were some post-Independence after effects too, a lot of films’ data is not available.

But here is a list of Top grossing 8 Bollywood films of 1947. Have a look:

Rank India Nett (Cr) 1. Jugnu 0.50 2. Do Bhai 0.45 3. Sajan 0.42 4. Dard 0.40 5. Parwan 0.37 6. Mirza Sahibaan 0.35 7. Shehnai 0.32 8. Elaan 0.30

