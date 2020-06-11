From Ashok Kumar & Shashi Kapoor’s Samadhi To Dilip Kumar’s Arzoo – Top Bollywood Box Office Grossers Of 1950

1950 was a big year for India as our country became a Republic. However it was just ordinary for Bollywood. No film in 1950 could cross 1 crore lifetime mark.

However, Dilip Kumar & Raj Kapoor, Ashok Kumar & Shashi Kapoor contributed immensely. While Dilip Kumar gave 3 major grossers Babul, Jogan & Arzoo that year, Raj Kapoor gave two films Dastaan & Sargam.

Ashok Kumar & Shashi Kapoor did the magic together as their Samadhi was top grosser of 1950. Sangram starring both stars in lead was also one of the best grossers of that year.

Have a look at the Top 10 Bollywood Box Office Grossers of 1950:

Rank India Nett (Cr) 1. Samadhi 0.80 2. Babul 0.75 3. Dastaan 0.70 4. Jogan 0.65 5. Har Har Mahadev 0.60 6. Sangram 0.55 7. Beqasoor 0.50 8. Sargam 0.46 9. Arzoo 0.45 10. Aankhen 0.40

