From Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots To Salman Khan’s Wanted – Top 10 Bollywood Grossers Of 2009

2009 was an important year for the Bollywood industry. On one side, Aamir Khan was taking the industry to new heights, on the other hand, recession killed a considerable chunk of Box Office potential.
While Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots single-handedly did a business of more than 200 crores in 2009, other films struggled to hit even 70 crores mark. Akshay Kumar made some wrong choices that year. His much-hyped film Chandni Chowk To China proved to be a Flop and other films De Dana Dan, Kambakkht Ishq & Blue also couldn’t do well considering their budgets.
Salman Khan was going through a tough phase already and he recovered a bit with the big success of Wanted. Although his Main Aur Mrs. Khanna was again a big Flop. Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan had no film that year.
So overall it was a tough year because there was a lack of good content and the recession period was on. However, with the economic depression diluting by the end of 2009 and a high on content plus entertainment film like 3 Idiots releasing on a festival like Christmas, the audience went crazy and made it a historic hit.
Although Aamir Khan’s 2008 film Ghajini was the first one to hit 100 crores, the superstar broke that record in just 1 year by leaps and bounds.
Let’s have a look at the Top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2009:
|Rank
|India Nett (Cr)
|3 Idiots
|202 crores
|Love Aaj Kal
|67 crores
|Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
|63 crores
|Wanted
|60.50 crores
|De Dana Dan
|48.50 crores
|Kambakkht Ishq
|47.25 crores
|New York
|45.75 crores
|Kaminey
|42 crores
|All The Best - Fun Begins
|41.75 crores
|Blue
|39 crores
