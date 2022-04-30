Heropanti 2 took a decent start at the box office on Friday as 7 crores* came in. Of course, more was expected as it was predicted in this column that 8-10 crores could be connected on the first day. However, what has come eventually is also not bad since it is still at least a start. If we look at the manner in which films have opened this year, especially last week’s Jersey or this week’s Runway 34, then there is still some meat in the collections.

Yes, given the fact that Tiger Shroff is the face of the film, Heropanti 2 should have collected better. In fact, during pre-pandemic, the film had a case for itself to open in the 12-15 crores range. However, the circumstances are different today and somehow audiences are being way too picky and choosy around what they want to watch. Given the massy feel of the Sajid Nadiadwala film, it has at least been given a chance, and now all boils down to where it heads for in days to come.

There are four days leading to the big Eid holiday on Tuesday and this is where the hopes lie for this Ahmed Khan directed film. It needs to keep collecting till then so that numbers don’t take a hit and ideally by Sunday it should get into a double-digit score. Whatever the film scores on Sunday, it will collect at least the same, if not more, on Eid. Hence footfalls between today and tomorrow would be most important to decide the trend.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

