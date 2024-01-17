Tuesday turned out to be a good day as well for HanuMan (Hindi) as the collections stayed over the 3 crores mark. On Monday, there was a holiday in many parts of the country, and the film netted 3.80 crores. However, Tuesday was a regular working day, and still, the film managed 2.60 crores, which is good. There is good acceptance of the film amongst the mass audiences, and that’s reflected in consistent footfalls, especially at the single screens and in the interiors.

There is still a lot of open capacity at the multiplexes, and the film can do better here. The occupancy here is not in line with the screens and shows where it’s playing, and if the film really catches up soon here, then the sky is the limit for it. To think of it, the film has got the best possible showcasing already with zero competition around it, so all it needs to do is pick on the momentum and start delivering at big multiplexes in the major cities as well.

Currently, the Prasanth Verma-directed film stands at 18.77 crores, and as you read this, 20 crores mark has been crossed already. The next big milestone is 25 crores, and that would certainly be achieved by Friday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

