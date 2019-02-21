Gully Boy Box Office Day 7 Early Trends: Dips A Bit After A Partial Holiday!

Gully Boy Box Office Day 7 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy is staying on good lines during its first-week run. After raking above 8 crores on Monday and Tuesday, there was a noticeable drop on Wednesday, which was expected given the partial holiday of Shiv Jayanti on Tuesday.

As per the early trends, Gully Boy collected 5-7 crores* on Wednesday i.e. day 7, taking the total to 94.15-96.15 crores*. The musical drama is all set to enter the coveted club of 100 crore in 1 or 2 days, depending on how it holds on Thursday.

Given the backdrop and its niche genre, Gully Boy is majorly performing in metros, especially Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru. While it is experiencing heavy drops in mass centers.

“Azadi… azadi”. The constant chanting in a Gully Boy song is reminiscent of either the demand for’azadi’ in Kashmir or of former JNU Union president Kanhaiya Kumar’s use of the alleged anti-national ‘azadi’ slogan. The song’s composer Dub Sharma says people are open to interpret the song the way they want to, but the real context will be seen in the film.

Whether it is 1947 or 2019, the word ‘azadi’, which translates to freedom, has connotations that keep changing from place to place, situation to situation and person to person.

And to represent the meaning of ‘Azadi’ in the eyes of today’s youth, Dub Sharma — whose real name is Siddharth — and rapper Divine have come out with the song Azadi in the Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh as a street rapper.

