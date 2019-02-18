Gully Boy Box Office Day 5 Advance Booking: Decent Monday On The Cards!

Ranveer Singh – Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy enjoyed an overwhelming response in its 4 Day extended weekend. Despite belonging to a niche genre, the movie attracted huge crowds in the single screens too. With the end of the weekend, all eyes are now set on Monday, the day of the real litmus test.

Let’s take a look at the major cities and their advance booking reports:

Mumbai

After a glorious run over the entire weekend, the movie slowed down today but the response is still surprising. Despite being the regular working day about 15% shows are on the filling fast mode, while the average occupancy for the evening and night shows is quite decent and expected to increase.

Delhi-NCR

Considering Monday factor, the capital city is good in advance booking reports. With few houseful boards and decent occupancy in most of the shows across the major multiplexes and single screens, the region is all set for another good day.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru still remains the best performing circuit in terms of advance booking. With 20-25% filling fast shows and increasing occupancy in the night shows, the response is amazing.

Hyderabad

The response is a bit lower than Bengaluru but the filling fast shows ranging 15-20% is impressive on a working day.

Pune and Kolkata

After a terrific extended weekend, Gully Boy finally slowed in the region on day 5. With just a few oranges (filling fast shows), the response is average.

Kolkata stays cold on the lines of opening day after picking up massively on Sunday.

