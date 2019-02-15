Gully Boy Box Office: 100 Crore Mark In 4 Day Extended Weekend? Vote Now!

Inspired by a life of street rappers in Mumbai, Gully Boy opened with a thunderous response at the box office. With a figure of 19.40 crores, it has become the highest opener for Alia Bhatt and director Zoya Akhtar, while second highest for Ranveer Singh. With rave reviews and extraordinary word-of-mouth spreading like a wildfire, the movie is in the race to become one of the quick entrants of 100 crore club.

Although the occasion of Valentine’s Day gave an impetus to the movie, it was strong content which helped in attracting huge crowds during evening and night shows. Now as the content has struck the chord with the audience, Gully Boy is expected to surprise with its collections over the 4-day extended weekend. In fact, it has a chance to make an entry in a coveted club of 100 crore, since there is no major competition at the box office.

If Gully Boy manages to touch the 100 crore mark in an extended weekend, it will also emerge one of the quickest entrants of the club and the quickest one for leading stars, Ranveer and Alia.

Till now Ranveer Singh have 4 movies crossing the century mark including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (12 days), Bajirao Mastani (9 days), Padmaavat (4 days) and Simmba (5 days), while Alia Bhatt’s list includes 2 states (28 days), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (14 days) and Raazi (17 days).

As Uri: The Surgical Strike and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi have slowed down at the box office and new release Hum Chaar getting negligible screening, the stage is all set for the musical drama to hit the century.

