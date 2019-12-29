Good Newwz Box Office: Will It Surpass 3-Day Total Of Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, Mission Mangal & Housefull 4?

Good Newwz Box Office: The latest Akshay Kumar starrer film Good Newwz has proved to be a Good News for everyone related to the film. The film had a good start at the Box Office and thanks to the positive word of mouth, it got better on Saturday and now it’s all set for another jump today.

Good Newwz is targetting 25-26 crores Sunday as of now which will mean 65 crores approx weekend. Now, this is a very good weekend total considering the fact that the film was a non-holiday release. Also, it was targetting just the multiplex audience majorly.

Akshay Kumar’s previous films this year Kesari, Mission Mangal & Housefull 4 also performed well in their first weekend. Let’s see how Good Newwz stands in comparison to them.

Kesari 3-Days Breakdown

Day 1: 21.06 crores

Day 2: 16.70 crores

Day 3: 18.75 crores

Total: 56.51 crores

Mission Mangal 3-Days Breakdown

Day 1: 29.16 crores

Day 2: 17.28 crores

Day 3: 23.58 crores

Total: 70.02 crores

Housefull 4 3-Days Breakdown

Day 1: 19.08 crores

Day 2: 18.81 crores

Day 3: 15.33 crores

Total: 53.22 crores

While Good Newwz‘s 3-day business will easily surpass that of Kesari & Housefull 4, surpassing Mission Mangal’s target seems difficult. But you tell us! What do you think will be the first-weekend business range of Good Newwz?

