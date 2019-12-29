Bigg Boss 13: Amidst Fans Trending #StopBullyingAsim, BFF Shruti Tuli Opens Up About Asim Riaz’s Game

The Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 has hit the headlines for several reasons ever since its first episode. However among the few repetitive reasons, Asim Riaz and his fights with former best friend in the house, Sidharth Shukla is a constant. And now, as the Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw task master and acclaimed filmmaker Rohit Shetty school Asim and Sidharth, the social media is divided into fans of the two contestants.

While Asim’s fans have been trending #StopBullyingAsim, Shukla’s fans, on the other hand, are trending #StayStrongSid after Rohit Shetty claimed that Sidharth was crying when he spoke to him. Amid all this, Asim’s long-time friend, Shruti Tuli, a model by profession has opened up about how the man is being targeted inside the house and everyone going against him will only increase his popularity.

Speaking to Spotboye, Shruti has been quoted saying, “When the show started, everyone could witness the friendship both had and honestly I loved it. I also felt that at least Asim has someone who’ll stand by him inside the house. But later, even I felt Sidharth was not respecting Asim. Asim is someone who’ll give a few chances before ending a friendship. He connects emotionally so when anyone hurts him, he doesn’t take time to detach and I guess Sidharth couldn’t take it.”

Also addressing Asim’s feelings for Himashi, who was evicted form the house a few weeks back, Shruti said, “As I told you, Asim is very emotional and Himanshi I think is the only contestant there who understood, supported and corrected him respectfully- so, he has got attracted to her. But outside the house, Asim is single just as he claims.”

