Good Newwz Box Office Day 7: Stays Quite Good, Has A Very Good First Week

Good Newwz did quite well on Thursday as well, which was basically the first regular day of the week. Since it was coming off the New Year holiday, there were regular footfalls in theaters with holiday effect wearing off. Still, the collections were good with 10 crores* coming in. Given the fact that the first day was 17.56 crores, the fall is still less than 50% which is an amazing hold.

The film has collected 127.10 crores* and with that it is placed well amongst the best first week openers of 2019. It is pretty much neck to neck with Dabangg 3 which had a huge Christmas holiday in the middle of the week and had collected 126.55 crores after releasing on a far greater number of screens with a better opening (24.50 crores) to boast of as well.

The Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer is a huge success now and could well be aiming for a superhit status too if it continues in the same manner. So far, the indications are that the Raj Mehta directed film should follow the same trajectory and that would allow it have a stab at the 200 Crore Club. If that indeed turns out to be the case, it would be the first ever instance of a superstar scoring three 200 Crore Club films in a single calendar year.

Meanwhile, as producers both Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar can well grin from ear to ear as they have now scored another major success in Good Newwz after Kesari.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

