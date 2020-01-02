Good Newwz Box Office Day 6: Very Good, Aims For First Week Of 125 Crores

Good Newwz Box Office Day 6: It took good advantage of the New Year holiday in many offices across the country and gained further footfalls, despite Wednesday being its sixth day in theatres. The collections soared further to 22.50 crores which is good as there was further jump over Tuesday collections of 16.20 crores.

What is further remarkable about the progress of this Raj Mehta directed film is that the numbers are pretty much comparable with the Saturday collections of 21.78 crores. This pretty much indicates the strong hold that the film has managed ever since its release, hence also indicating a long run in theatres.

The film has now entered the 100 Crore Club and reached 117.80 crores. Considering that today is a regular day, there would be a drop in collections for sure. However anything in double digits would still be a very good number as that would allow the total to be in the vicinity of 125 crores milestone. From there on, it would be about how much ahead of the 180 crores total that the Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer go because that’s the bare minimum number that it will achieve with such a solid run so far.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

