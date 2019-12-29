Good Newwz Box Office Day 1 (Overseas): Takes A Decent Start!

Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani hit the theatres this Friday. Ever since the release, the team is on the receiving end of praises flowing in from all directions.

Releasing in over 700+ screens overseas, Good Newwz is Akshay’s biggest overseas release till date. The Raj Mehta directorial garnered $ 1.06mn (Rs. 7.5 crores) globally on its first day.

Good Newwz minted $457k in North America, making it the highest first day collection for a Bollywood film in 2019. The film collected $109K with 64 screens in UK ranking number 9 (overall box-office on Day 1) and is Akshay’s all time highest collection. It raked in $236K and $138K in UAE and ANZF respectively.

The numbers are expected to multiply over the weekend owing to the strong word of mouth.

Presented by Zee Studios in association with Cape Of Good Films, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani in lead. Directed by Raj Mehta, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan, the film released on 27th December.

