Box Office: How often we have seen that sequels make big bucks at box office as compared to prequels, but fails in living up to all the hype they create. The latest one to join this club is Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film is enjoying a fair theatrical run but receiving mix word-of-mouth.

Last year, we saw Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 meeting the same fate by disappearing from cinema screens within just a few weeks. There are few exceptions like Dhoom 2, Tiger Zinda Hai and others, which proved to be better both in content and commercial value.

Let’s take a look at big Bollywood franchises and their box office plus critical reception:

Golmaal

Backed by hit machine Rohit Shetty, Golmaal is one of the most loved franchises from Bollywood. With each successor, the franchise has kept on growing its commercial viability but the majority of Shetty’s fans agree with the fact that the first instalment is the best of all.

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006)- 30 crores approx.

Golmaal Returns (2008)- 52 crores approx.

Golmaal 3 (2010)- 109 crores approx.

Golmaal Again (2017)- 205.72 crores

Dhoom

Here’s an exception as Dhoom 2 received praises and was better than its prequel. Again with Dhoom 3, mixed reviews flooded in.

Dhoom (2004)- 32 crores

Dhoom 2 (2006)- 81 crores

Dhoom 3 (2013)- 280.25 crores

Hera Pheri

One of the cults of Bollywood, Hera Pheri still makes us laugh hard, every time we watch. The second instalment too had some genuinely funny moments but the rest of them are taken from the prequel.

Hera Pheri (2000)- 13 crores approx.

Phir Hera Pheri (2006)- 41 crores approx.

Krrish

Continuation to Koi…Mil Gaya, the franchise is much-loved amongst kids. Unfortunately, apart from technicalities, nothing grew on the content front.

Koi…Mil Gaya (2003)- 48 crores approx.

Krrish (2006)- 73 crores approx.

Krrish 3 (2013)- 240.50 crores

Don

Shah Rukh Khan was successful in recreating Don’s world in 2006, but the second instalment didn’t enjoy the same sort of critical reception.

Don- The Chase Begins Again (2006)- 51 crores

Don 2 (2011)- 100 crores

Dabangg

Dabangg is considered a cult of Salman Khan, which remoulded new generation’s Salman Khan. Apart from the first instalment, the other two raked in numbers at the box office merely on Salman’s star value.

Dabangg (2010)- 145 crores

Dabangg (2012)- 158.50 crores

Dabangg 3 (2019)- 150 crores

Housefull

It’s amongst those rarest cases of Bollywood where, the second part is considered the best from the franchise. The remaining two instalments emerged highly successful commercially but were mediocre in content.

Housefull (2010)- 73 crores approx.

Housefull 2 (2012)- 114 crores

Housefull 3 (2016)- 107.70 crores

Housefull 4 (2019)- 206 crores

Tiger franchise

Salman Khan’s one of the iconic characters and with each part of the franchise, the makers just satisfied the ‘mass’ appetite of the audience.

Ek Tha Tiger (2012)- 198 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)- 339.16 crores

Singham

Undoubtedly, one of the most popular franchises in Bollywood, which provided Ajay Devgn with a cult character of the career. While the first one still famous for its one-liners, the second part was a complete passable affair though it worked at box office.

Singham (2011)- 100 crores

Singham Returns (2014)- 141 crores

Pyaar Ka Punchnaama

Not hyped as others in the list but still deserves a mention because here the sequel was a better upgrade, both commercially and critically.

Pyaar Ka Puchnama (2011)- 11 crores

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015)- 62 crores

Jolly LLB

While Arshad Warsi’s Jolly made a special place in our hearts, Akshay Kumar stand out in his own unique way in the second part.

Jolly LLB (2013)- 32 crores

Jolly LLB 2 (2017)- 117 crores

Race

The best example where the quality kept on degrading while the collections kept on growing!

Race (2008)- 61 crores

Race 2 (2013)- 102 crores

Race 3 (2018)- 169 crores

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Backed by a unique concept like erectile dysfunction, the prequel holds its merits for being an entertaining yet enlightening affair, while the recently released, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, failed in keeping up with that simplicity level. Also, the content didn’t matched the expectations.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017)- 41.90 crores

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020)- 39.60 crores*

