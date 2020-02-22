Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy: Shows Growth Despite Mixed Reviews

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: It wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that Ayushmann Khurrana is amongst the most bankable actors of current time. In the past few years, we have witnessed a transformation – actor to star, and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is just proving it with numbers.

SMZS opened on a good note by bringing in 9.55 crores on day 1 and for today too, the signs are positive. For today, the film has recorded the occupancy of 22-24% in morning shows across the country compared to yesterday’s 18-20%. It’s really a good growth as the film enjoyed the benefit of Maha Shivratri on day 1. Owing to mixed critics’ reviews, SMZS was expected to dip on day 2 but seems as the credibility Ayushmann has gained in the last couple of years, is paying off quite handsomely.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also features Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in key roles.

Meanwhile, American President Donald Trump lauded the Bollywood gay rom-com “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” on Friday. President Trump’s praise for the film came in the wake of a tweet posted by human rights campaigner and LGBTQ+ activist Peter Tatchells social media post praising the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer.

“A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Hurrah!” tweeted @PeterTatchell.

To this, @realDonaldTrump tweeted: “Great!”

