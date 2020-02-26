Delhi Riots: Chetan Bhagat’s ‘Hindu-Muslim’ Comment Angers Anupam Kher, Veteran Asks Him To Stop Belittling Citizens

Delhi Riots: Ever since PM Narendra Modi’s Government announced the Citizenship Amendment Act, different cities have witnessed several horrible riots. Recently, Delhi saw the worst riots in different parts of the city and filled people with anguish. Amongst the many who reacted to this news was writer Chetan Bhagat.

Chetan Bhagat took to Twitter and talked about how India is still struggling over issues that took birth in 1947 while others are moving forward towards progress. He wrote, “India 1947: Hindu Muslim Hindu Muslim. Meanwhile world: moon landing, computers, internet, artificial intelligence, cellphones, smartphones, apps. India 2020: Hindu Muslim Hindu Muslim”

This did not go well with many Twitter users. Anupam Kher also lashed out on Chetan and tweeted, “Dear @chetan_bhagat! With this tweet, you are not only belittling yourself but millions of Indians. Both Hindus and Muslims!! In the last 72 years, India has achieved phenomenal success in almost every field. This tweet is just a smart tweet but far from the truth.:) #NotCool”

Chetan Bhagat, who has always given it back to the trollers, very politely made Anupam understand what he meant by his tweet. he replied, “Aapki baat sahi hai sir but why are we still doing Hindu Muslim even now? It’s heartbreaking.”

Earlier, various actors including Swara Bhasker, Richa Chaddha, Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Taapsee Pannu amongst others have raised their voice against the JNU violence. Farhan Akhtar and sister Zoya Akhtar were even spotted at protests in Mumbai too.

Recently, at the screening of Taapsee Pannu’s film, Thappad, Anurag Kashyap also said that the home minister Amit Shah shall apologize for all the chaos. He was then bashed by Rangoli Chandel as well.

