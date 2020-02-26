10YearsOfSamanthaMania: Samantha Akkineni Completes A Decade In Industry; Fans Shower Love With Congratulatory Messages

#10YearsOfSamanthaMania: South diva and superstar Samantha Akkineni who made her acting debut with Telugu romantic drama Ye Maaya Chesave opposite her husband Naga Chaitanya back in 2010, today completed a decade in films. The actress who has acted in 40 plus films in her 10-year long career, happens to be one of the most sought after actresses down South.

The gorgeous and talented actress who was last seen in Jaanu, has some of the biggest blockbusters to her name in the form of Eega, Rangasthalam, Theri, S/O Sathyamurthy, Dookudu, Kaththi, Janatha Garage among many other releases.

Samantha happens to be one of those very few actresses who in her career has shared same screen space with superstars and popular actors like Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Kiccha Sudeep,Ram Charan,Jr.NTR etc.

For those unversed, Samantha who is prominently known her acting in Tamil and Telugu languagaes, has also acted in Bollywood venture Ekk Deewana Tha, which was Hindi remake of her debut film Ye Maaya Chesave.

On acting front, the actress will soon kickstart her next which has been titled Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The Tamil film will be helmed by Vignesh Shivan, and it also has Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi and ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara in lead.

Apart from Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Samantha will also be soon making her digital debut with Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Family Man Season 2’.

Other than acting, the gorgeous diva is also known for philanthropic activities and her fashion sense.

On completion of a decade in films Samantha fans from all across took to twitter to wish their favourite actress with ##10YearsOfSamanthaMania.

8 Movie's – 100Crs + Box office collection ♥ • Mersal

• Rangasthalam

• Theri

• Kaththi

• 24Movie

• Dookudu

• AttarintikiDaredi

• JanathaGarage#10YearsForSamanthaMania Box Office Queen @Samanthaprabhu2 ♥💪 pic.twitter.com/XJ6l9SsKI0 — Trends Samantha ™ (@Trends_Samantha) February 25, 2020

This self made girl is an inspiration for millions of young girls out there.

Congratulations @Samanthaprabhu2 for completing 10 yrs in Cinema industry!

Wishes from #AnushkaShetty Fans ❤️#10YearsForSamanthaMania pic.twitter.com/C3JYNZhwv9 — ™ᴀɴᴜꜱʜᴋᴀ ꜱʜᴇᴛᴛʏ (@TeamAnushkaFC) February 25, 2020

No Need anything to Show Anothet Sample for a Huge Stardom !!♥️💯🔥#10YearsForSamanthaMania pic.twitter.com/9KiA1mOUNJ — Vignesh♥️Samantha| 10 Years For Samantha Mania♥️ (@VigneshSammu) February 25, 2020

SHE CAME,

SHE SAW ,

SHE CONQUERED.

THE BOSS LADY 😎.#10YearsForSamanthaMania pic.twitter.com/hg0GpXQVej — SAMANTHA FC | #10YearsForSamanthaMania (@TeamTWTS) February 25, 2020

It's 10 years ! What a journey ! Congratulations @Samanthaprabhu2 for completing 10 yrs in Cinema industry!

Wishes from @KeerthyOfficial

Congrats #Maduravani#10YearsForSamanthaMania pic.twitter.com/XAxPG74I8D — All India KSFC (@AllIndiaKSFC) February 25, 2020

